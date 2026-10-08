The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has alleged that vehicles, equipment and other assets worth more than TL 250 million (approximately $5.1 million) were reported to have been removed or gone missing from its provincial and district offices during the formation of the New Party (YP).

The alleged losses followed a court ruling declaring the CHP's leadership election legally invalid, triggering a period of internal turmoil and disputes over party property.

According to findings cited by CHP officials, the vehicles and equipment were allegedly taken from party offices across Türkiye's 81 provinces, Sabah newspaper reported.

Individual criminal complaints have been filed with prosecutors under the coordination of CHP Deputy Chair Tahsin Tarhan, seeking investigations into the missing assets.

The allegations also involve seven district headquarters previously rented by the CHP. Rental agreements were reportedly changed following arrangements with property owners, allowing the buildings to be transferred to the New Party without the CHP leadership's knowledge.

The affected districts reportedly include Akyurt and Altındağ in Ankara.

A court ruling in a case concerning alleged irregularities at the CHP’s November 2023 convention declared the congress null and void and reinstated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the previous party administration.

In late July, following escalating tensions within the party, Özel and 90 lawmakers resigned from the CHP and established the New Party.

Meanwhile, several missing CHP vehicles were reportedly located in industrial repair facilities and scrapyards. Party officials alleged that many returned vehicles had been deliberately damaged, potentially requiring millions of liras in repairs.

The whereabouts of office furniture, computers, sound systems and air conditioning units remain unknown.

CHP officials further alleged that equipment belonging to the party had been transferred to newly established New Party offices.