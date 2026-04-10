Demonstrators gathered in several Turkish cities on Friday to protest a move by Israel’s parliament to introduce the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, with rallies taking place after Friday prayers and drawing participation from civil society groups, students and local residents.

In the capital, protesters assembled at the courtyard of the Hacı Bayram-ı Veli Mosque following Friday prayers in an event organized by the Palestine Support Platform. Participants condemned the proposed legislation and voiced opposition to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Speaking on behalf of the platform, board member Muhammed Cihad Çiğdem described the measure as “a clear violation of law” and denounced what he called Israel’s actions in the region. He said the decision to legalize executions for Palestinian detainees amounted to “brutality” and urged greater international awareness and response.

Similar demonstrations were held in other parts of the country, including Zonguldak, Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Niğde, Izmir and Konya. In each location, protesters carried banners and chanted slogans criticizing Israel’s policies and calling for an end to violence in Gaza and across the region.

In the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, students and representatives of nongovernmental organizations gathered at the campus of Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University, where a statement was read condemning what organizers described as escalating aggression. Speaking for the group, Selman Kürklü from the Palestine Support Platform said the violence had extended beyond Palestinian territories, warning of broader regional instability.

In southeastern Diyarbakır, demonstrators convened outside the Ulu Mosque, chanting slogans and calling for international intervention.

In Niğde, a gathering outside a university mosque drew support from local officials and academics, including the city’s mayor and university representatives. Speakers there emphasized the humanitarian impact of ongoing hostilities and criticized what they described as insufficient global response.

Protests in Izmir’s Konak Square and in Konya after Friday prayers echoed similar concerns, with participants condemning both the reported legislation and Israel’s broader military actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

The demonstrations came amid continued regional tensions following Israel’s offensive in Gaza, launched after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, and ongoing exchanges involving Iran and other regional actors. Protest organizers across Türkiye called for increased international pressure to halt violence and prevent further escalation.