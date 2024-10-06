As Israel’s brutal attacks against Palestinians in Gaza near the first anniversary, nonprofit organizations staged rallies in almost all Turkish provinces on Sunday. Waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing Israel and voicing a call to stop the Netanyahu administration amid ongoing massacres in Palestine.

In the capital Ankara, demonstrators convened under tight security measures. Thousands first performed noon prayers before launching a march that lasted for about one hour. Along with locals, international students living in Ankara joined the march. “Don’t Worry Gaza, Allah Is with You” and “Killer Israel, Killer United States” were among the slogans chanted by demonstrators. The march ended at Anadolu Square.

In Istanbul’s Üsküdar Square on the Asian side, a large crowd gathered for solidarity with Palestine and Hamas. Some carried posters of Yahya Sinwar, who succeeded assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Demonstrators chanted slogans in favor of Hamas’ resistance while denouncing Israel's genocide. In Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square, professor Ali Erbaş, head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, joined fellow Muslim clerics and representatives of other religions from 15 countries for a “Call to Peace” gathering. Clerics convened in front of Taksim Mosque for the event. Reading their joint statement, Erbaş urged action by Islamic countries and international bodies to stop the genocide in Palestine and its vicinity. Pointing out the killing of more than 40,000 innocent people by the “Zionist killing machine,” Erbaş lamented that Gaza, which was an “open-air prison” for years due to Israeli blockade has now become a graveyard for the innocent.

Presidency of Religious Affairs head Ali Erbaş, joined by Muslim clerics and representatives of other religions, read a statement outside Taksim Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2024. (İHA Photo)

“In Gaza, where oppressors spread terror, hospitals, ambulances, schools, mosques, churches have been completely destroyed by massive bombs. It is shameful that some countries have unconditionally supported these massacres and genocides by the occupiers, with no legal or moral justification. They have provided every kind of support and continue to do so. This shows their intention to spread the war in the region, seize more land and destabilize the entire area," he said.

"International organizations, especially Islamic countries, must take action immediately to stop the genocide happening in Palestine and the surrounding areas. It is crucial for both our region and the world that this cursed group, which has no intention of adhering to international war laws, is stopped as soon as possible. This is a necessity to prevent more innocent lives from being lost and more civilians from being displaced from their homes. Western states supporting this oppression must stop turning a blind eye to this reality. A peacekeeping force must be sent to the region immediately to protect innocent people and children from the brutality of these malicious forces,” he said.

Erbaş also called anti-Zionist Jews “with a conscience” to increase their efforts against Israel’s genocide.

He emphasized that the atrocities and genocide occurring in Palestine and its vicinity are not just a concern for Muslims but a moral issue for all of humanity. “If we do not help the oppressed who are being forcibly displaced and subjected to massacres today if we do not stand against the tyrants, this fire will consume us all,” he said.

The Turkish public has been vocal in criticism of Israel and, for weeks, has staged demonstrations against Israeli oppression of Palestinians. Though demonstrations are less frequent now, nonprofit groups occasionally stage mass rallies in big cities while a boycott of brands endorsing Israel grows.