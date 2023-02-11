The United Arab Emirates is setting up a field hospital in southern Gaziantep province after devastating earthquakes shook ten provinces in Türkiye, leading to thousands of deaths.

“Today, the search and rescue teams within Operation Gallant Knight 2 began their preparations for the opening of the first phase of the field hospital in Türkiye in a correctional area in Gaziantep, and preparations to start receiving the injured and affected to provide medical, diagnostic and treatment services, by opening an emergency department, operations department, intensive care department, CT scan department, and sterilization department,” the UAE’s embassy in Ankara said on Saturday.

It highlighted that work is underway to open the rest of the departments in the second phase, which includes the laboratory department, x-ray department, pharmacy, dental department, outpatient clinics, and inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds.

“Efforts will continue through qualified Emirati cadres to work to provide medical support to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake, provide all capabilities and resources, and provide a helping hand to the injured under the supervision of a specialized medical team,” the embassy added, saying that hospital boasted 15 doctors, 60 nurses as well as medical equipment technicians.

The UAE said that the mobile field hospital in Türkiye is a continuation of the humanitarian efforts provided by the country to bring relief to the affected and injured in various countries of the world, reflecting the “humanitarian role of the state and the promotion of international cooperation in various situations and events.”

The UAE has sent 37 tons of medical aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered $100 million for relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

Some 20,665 people were killed and over 80,088 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

Aerial footage from over the earthquake zone in Türkiye revealed entire neighborhoods of highrises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.