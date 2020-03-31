The U.N. on Tuesday dispatched a total of 67 truckloads of humanitarian aid to the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where millions of people are in desperate need of assistance.

Trucks entered the city through the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, bordering Idlib.

The humanitarian aid will be distributed to the needy, struggling to live in Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Hundreds of thousands of people have since been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to the U.N.

Idlib has been covered by several cease-fire deals since late 2018, deals frequently broken by the Assad regime and its allies.

It is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.