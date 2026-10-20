Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli on Tuesday firmly rejected proposals for a federal settlement in Cyprus, warning that any concessions affecting Turkish Cypriot sovereignty would threaten the island's future.

Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Bahçeli said Türkiye was closely monitoring contacts between representatives of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.

He expressed concern over reports in the Greek Cypriot media suggesting that the Maraş (Varosha) district could be placed under United Nations administration and Famagusta Port operated under European Commission supervision.

"A united Cyprus federation is nothing but a fantasy and would spell disaster for Turkish sovereignty," Bahçeli stressed.

He urged Turkish Cypriots to remain vigilant, accusing the Greek Cypriot administration of increasingly aligning itself with Israel's regional security interests.

"Cyprus has been Turkish for centuries and will remain Turkish forever," he declared.

Terror-free Türkiye vision

Turning to Türkiye's ongoing "Terror-free Türkiye" initiative, Bahçeli emphasized that lasting security required a combination of political determination, legal safeguards and public consensus.

He warned that armed groups operating beyond Türkiye's borders continued to threaten regional stability, stressing that Ankara's domestic counterterrorism objectives could not be separated from broader regional security.

Bahçeli also called for greater investment in technology, industrial production, agricultural productivity and energy independence, urging universities to contribute more directly to national development.

Addressing regional developments, he condemned Israel's military actions and expansionist policies, calling for stronger international measures to halt the violence.

He also urged multilateral diplomatic efforts to address instability originating in Yemen and attacks targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia.

The MHP leader further reaffirmed his support for Türkiye's multidimensional foreign policy, emphasizing cooperation with the Turkic world, Europe and neighboring regions.