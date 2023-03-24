President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged to make Türkiye disaster-resistant, as he said Hatay would be the "showcase" of the project.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for homes and hospitals to be built following last month's earthquakes, Erdoğan said his government will prioritize urban transformation projects.

"We are determined to ensure that our country is resistant to disasters in a short period. Hatay will be the showcase of this model," he said, adding that they will not leave the area until the wounds of the earthquake are healed and everything is reconstructed better than before.

If re-elected, Erdoğan said urban transformation would be the first thing on the agenda of his next government.

Following the earthquakes, the president pledged quick recovery for the quake zones and said the state will complete housing reconstruction within a year, and was preparing a program to "lift the country stand once again."

Erdoğan said they would rebuild and revive 11 cities in southeastern Türkiye destroyed in the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, considering all aspects, including their businesses, farming and agriculture, industry, as well as cultural and historical heritage.