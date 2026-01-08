On the third day of clashes with the Syrian army, the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group, the Syrian wing of the PKK, shelled the al-Layramoun area and Sheikh Najjar roundabout in Aleppo, according to the Syrian media outlets.

The Alikhbariyah TV said YPG forces used machine-gun fire to target the areas.

Deadly clashes erupted earlier this week between Syrian government forces and the YPG, as the two sides have so far failed to implement a March deal to integrate the YPG into the armed forces of post-Assad Syria. The YPG’s insistence on maintaining self-styled autonomy jeopardized the deal.

The United Nations on Wednesday voiced alarm over renewed fighting in northern Syria after shelling in residential neighborhoods by the terrorist group and called on all sides to move swiftly to implement the March 2025 agreement, stressing the need to protect civilians and prevent further escalation.

"Turning to Syria, and particularly the developments in the northeast. I can tell you that the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) is alarmed by reports of civilian deaths and injuries following hostilities in Aleppo, Syria," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Emphasizing the need to "protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said the U.N. calls on "all actors to immediately de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint, and take all measures to prevent further harm to civilians."

"We continue to encourage all parties to demonstrate flexibility and goodwill, on both the military and political tracks, and promptly resume negotiations in order to fully implement the 10 March agreement," he added.

The Syrian army earlier said that military positions of the YPG in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo are "legitimate targets" following the group's escalation and "massacres" in the province.