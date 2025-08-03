Syrian media reported seven people were injured on Saturday when the terrorist group YPG launched an attack in the south of Manbij, a town liberated from terrorists in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime last year. Syrian state-run media said military units staved off an attempt at infiltration by the YPG near a village in rural Manbij, and the YPG targeted civilian areas with rockets. Media reports say four soldiers and three civilians were among the injured.

Syria’s Defense Ministry described the attack as irresponsible and without justification, while the YPG, a dominant group in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), claimed it responded to an unprovoked artillery assault targeting civilian-populated areas.

In March, the YPG signed a deal with Damascus to join Syria's state institutions.

The deal aims to stitch back together a country fractured by 14 years of war, paving the way for the YPG, which controls parts of northeastern Syria, to merge with Damascus.

However, the deal did not specify how the SDF would be merged with Syria's armed forces. The SDF has previously said its forces must join as a bloc, while Damascus wants them to join as individuals.

A Turkish Defense Ministry source said last month that the YPG must prove it is adhering to the agreement with the Syrian government. The YPG is the Syrian wing of the terrorist group PKK, which has killed tens of thousands of people across Türkiye since the 1980s.

The group was openly supported by the U.S., which had designated the PKK as a terrorist group years ago. Washington justified the armament of the YPG as part of its anti-Daesh coalition. The YPG took control of parts of northeastern Syria after the civil war broke out in Türkiye’s southern neighbor more than a decade ago. Türkiye launched a cross-border offensive during the civil war to limit the expansion of the YPG and succeeded in confining it to a narrower area.

After the fall of the Assad regime last December, the terrorist group managed to negotiate a deal with the new administration in Damascus. The deal, which involves integration of the YPG into the new army of the country, is not final, and the YPG’s high-ranking leaders, including Ferhat Abdi Şahin, have repeatedly rejected “submission” to Damascus by disarming.

Using the recent Druze unrest that erupted at Israel's instigation in Suwayda as an excuse, the group also demanded "autonomy" under the guise of "decentralization."

“The YPG is committed to the March 10 deal, but its implementation will take time. Integrating 100,000 fighters into the Syrian Defense Ministry is a major operation,” Şahin said last week in an apparent about-face.

He said Damascus has formally demanded the return of government facilities in Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir el-Zour, northern cities the YPG occupies.

“In return, Damascus is prepared to approve our demands for Kurdish language and cultural rights,” Şahin said.

Şahin’s remarks follow Ankara’s warnings to “intervene” if the YPG refuses to comply with the integration agreement and follow the PKK’s example in dissolving itself.

“It’s time to integrate. Türkiye hopes no one attempts to divide Syria because we will intervene,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last week.

Şahin’s remarks also come after the U.S. has admitted the group is an offshoot of the PKK and that Washington does “not owe the group an autonomous administration within an existing state.”

“The YPG aims to turn the ‘cease-fire’ in northeastern Syria into comprehensive peace,” he said, adding that the YPG was in “constant” contact with both Damascus and Türkiye.