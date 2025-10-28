The U.S. military deployed additional troops and equipment to its bases in northeastern Syria, an area controlled by the YPG terrorist group, local sources said.

Over the past week, U.S. cargo planes delivered new personnel and supplies to bases in the Hasakah province. On Oct. 24 and 27, three U.S. military aircraft landed at the Rumeilan base, carrying communications systems, drones, technical devices, and satellite-based geographic scanning and positioning equipment.

Moreover, a 27-vehicle U.S. logistics convoy entered Syria from Iraq’s al-Walid border crossing, reaching the Kasrek base — one of Washington’s main military installations in Hasakah.

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack remarked in his statement in June 2025, “The number of our military bases in Syria has also decreased. It dropped from eight to five, then to three, and will eventually fall to one.”

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which led a bloody terror campaign in Türkiye, parts of Iraq and Syria for over four decades, killing at least 40,000 people. Earlier this year, the terrorists announced they would lay down their arms and dissolve the organization as part of a “terror-free” initiative launched in Türkiye late last year. Ankara expects the YPG to follow suit and fulfill a March agreement it struck with Damascus to integrate into the new Syrian army by the end of 2025 after former regime head Bashar Assad was unseated in December.