One Turkish soldier was killed, two others were injured after coming under fire from the Iranian side of the border in southeastern Turkey, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission at the border town of Yüksekova in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the ministry said.

The statement did not specify the perpetrators of the attack, but PKK terrorists across the border carry out attacks targeting Turkish soldiers.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The PKK has been pursuing a terror campaign against Turkey for decades, attacking Turkish people not only within Turkey's borders but also abroad. The attacks not only target Turkish civilians but also foreign missions, businesses, Turkish associations and mosques, and the sympathizers of the terror group even set fire to these places. Apart from attacking the Turkish community, PKK supporters also hold rallies in support of the terrorist group in several European capitals, including Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and other cities.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

In its more than four-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.