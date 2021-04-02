Turkish security forces arrested 12 suspects with links to the terrorist group Daesh Friday.

Anti-terrorist units simultaneously raided 12 locations in eight districts of the metropolis Istanbul, arresting 12 after finding out that the suspects transferred revenues to terrorists in conflict zones, security sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

Additionally, digital and organizational documents were confiscated by security units, with the suspects' judiciary process ongoing.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terrorist operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

A Turkish court also on Friday decided for the imprisonment of two suspects arrested Monday for their alleged links to the far-left DHKP-C terrorist group.

Yasemin Karadağ, a so-called senior member of the group responsible for operations in Turkey and Yeter Gönül Aydın, a member responsible for the group's officers, were nabbed in Istanbul.

The anti-terrorist teams determined that Karadağ – who has been arrested many times since 1992, stayed behind bars for 19 years and was released in August 2020 – was assigned responsibility for operations in the country.

Aydın, who also went to prison three times since 2000, was also determined to be in a so-called senior position.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the U.S. embassy in Ankara in which a Turkish security guard was killed.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.