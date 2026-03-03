Turkish authorities detained 15 suspects Tuesday as part of an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group’s (FETÖ) covert network within the Turkish Land Forces Command, prosecutors said.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau launched a probe into individuals identified as linked to FETÖ’s “confidential services” structure that infiltrated the Land Forces Command.

Investigators determined that suspects communicated with the group’s “confidential imams” through payphone landlines located in businesses such as kiosks, grocery stores and markets in Ankara.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants for 22 people, including five active-duty officers, five active-duty noncommissioned officers, two former military cadets dismissed from service, nine previously dismissed or retired military personnel, and one active public official.

In simultaneous operations across nine provinces centered in Ankara, authorities detained 15 suspects. Efforts to capture three others are ongoing, while four were found to be abroad, the statement said.

Procedures for the detainees are continuing at the Ankara Police Department’s Terrorism Branch.

In a separate development, authorities on Monday captured former Ankara Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor Şadan Sakınan, who had been on the run for 10 years in connection with a separate investigation into FETÖ’s judicial network.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said Sakınan was wanted on charges of membership in FETÖ and two counts of abuse of office. He was listed on the Interior Ministry’s “gray category” most-wanted list.

Authorities located the residence in Ankara’s Çankaya district, which was allegedly being used as a FETÖ safe house. Police detained Sakınan after finding him hidden behind a concealed compartment in a wardrobe during the raid.

Prosecutors said Sakınan manipulated investigations into claims that FETÖ members stole questions from Türkiye’s public personnel selection exam (KPSS) and distributed them to members to infiltrate state institutions. He is accused of abusing his authority by concealing or destroying information and documents in line with the group’s instructions.

According to the statement, Sakınan was subject to five separate arrest warrants issued by Ankara’s 16th High Criminal Court and the Supreme Court of Appeals’ 5th Criminal Chamber.

Authorities said searches at the residence uncovered hidden compartments used to conceal organizational materials, multiple digital devices and a significant amount of cash.

Prosecutors added that a new investigation has been launched against Sakınan on grounds that he continued organizational activities while in hiding, with detention, search and seizure measures implemented accordingly.