Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday at least 15 senior members of the PKK terrorist group were killed in the last month, bringing the total to 87 since January.

Out of 105 arrest warrants issued, 89 terrorist suspects from the PKK and KCK were detained, Soylu said during this academic year's opening ceremony at Turkey's Ankara-based Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy.

The KCK serves as an umbrella body of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian and Iranian offshoots, the PYD and PJAK, in addition to various armed, youth and women's organizations.

Soylu also said the security forces' persuasion efforts are the "last call" for all members of the terrorist group.

At least 187 terrorists left the terror group, the minister noted, adding that 15 did so voluntarily while 172 others surrendered by persuasion since January.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.