In investigations into terrorist organizations, 1,526 of 2,922 suspects apprehended since the beginning of this year have been arrested, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that 2,922 suspects have been apprehended since Jan. 1 as part of investigations aimed at uncovering the members and activities of various terrorist organizations operating in Istanbul.

The statement said: "Of the apprehended suspects, 1,526 were arrested, 841 were placed on probation, and 55 were released from law enforcement. Of those released, 38% provided useful information about organizational activities and members, requesting effective repentance."

The statement emphasized that the investigations will continue with determination.

Meanwhile, nine Daesh suspects were arrested in an operation carried out in Istanbul late Thursday.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's Terrorist Crimes Investigation Bureau, in an investigation into Daesh, found that some of the 23 suspects used internet-based applications commonly used by individuals affiliated with the organization for communication, that some engaged in organizational propaganda on social media, and that some possessed information indicating possible connections to conflict zones.

All suspects with detention orders were arrested during the operation.

Eight suspects were transferred to a repatriation center for deportation.

Fifteen suspects, whose procedures were completed at the police station, were taken to the Istanbul courthouse in Çağlayan after undergoing medical checks.

Two suspects who provided statements at the prosecutor's office were released due to insufficient evidence. Ten suspects were detained, and three were sent to a criminal court of peace for judicial review.

The judge ruled that nine suspects should be arrested and four suspects should be placed under judicial supervision.

The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued efforts to dismantle Daesh’s support networks within its borders and eliminate the group’s global financial mechanisms. Turkish security forces have carried out hundreds of operations in recent years, detaining thousands of suspects.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.