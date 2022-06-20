Two foreign Daesh members who were sought by Interpol were caught on Monday in Ankara in a police operation, according to resources.

The suspects, identified by the initials A.N. and C.V., were active members of the terrorist group in recent years, the sources told Anadolu Agency (AA), requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police arrested a third suspect in a separate operation in Ankara.

The suspect was involved in recruiting people through online propaganda, the sources said.

Incriminating digital content found in the raid included speeches of the terror group's ringleaders and graphic images of executions, they added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations within and abroad to prevent further attacks. Last year, Ankara arrested a Daesh terrorist identified as the right-hand of former terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Turkish security forces also foiled the secret office structure of the Daesh terrorist group in the country, which was used to transfer funds to the families of martyrs and captives.