Two more families on Saturday joined the protest in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province to speak out against the PKK terrorist organization's abduction of their children.

Ceylan Diri joined for her brother, Veysi Diri, who was forcibly recruited by the PKK in 2012. "How can a child leave through his own free will? The HDP or PKK deceived my brother," Diri said, adding that she will continue to protest until her brother is back.

Hatun Daniş, the mother of Sedrettin, said she fell ill after her son was kidnapped six years ago. Daniş asked him to surrender to security forces.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

State prosecutors have filed a case with Turkey’s top court to close down the HDP due to its reported terrorist links.