Two police officers were injured after gunmen opened fire on the police hotel in the Mezitli district in Türkiye's Mersin province on Monday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the attack was carried out by unidentified assailants at 11 p.m. local time on Monday.

Security forces also detonated a bomb set-up near the hotel, the ministry said.

An armed suspect was detained by security forces following the attack and law enforcement is looking for other suspects involved in the attack, the ministry added.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched following the attack.

An ambulance and a fire engine are seen near the police hotel where the attack took place in Mersin, Türkiye, Sept. 26, 2022. (AA Photo)

Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported that gunshots were heard following an explosion.

PKK terrorists frequently target Turkish security forces in attacks.

Since its foundation in 1984, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people in Türkiye, including women, children and infants.