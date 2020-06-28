Three PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday.

In a statement, it said that the terrorists, one of whom is on the country's gray list, laid down arms in Şırnak province of Turkey after being persuaded by security forces and their families.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The terrorists, according to the ministry, joined the organization in 2013.

Turkish security forces and families of terrorists have convinced at least 92 terrorists to lay down arms in 2020 so far.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.