Turkish security forces killed three terrorists in counterterrorism operations in the eastern Ağrı province, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Commandos participated in the operations, which were carried out in rural areas of Ağrı's Doğubayazıt district, as part of domestic security procedures against terrorists planning attacks, the ministry said on Twitter.

The statement did not specify the name of the terrorist group, but the counterterrorism operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey target PKK/YPG terrorists.

Two rocket launchers and ammunition were seized in the operation.

Security forces continue to conduct anti-terror operations in the area, the ministry said.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.