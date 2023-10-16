At least three members of the moderate opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) fighters were killed, and three others were injured after PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a rocket attack in Syria's northern Afrin district Monday.

The terrorists launched rockets from the Tal Rifaat district, which they were supposed to evacuate after the Türkiye-Russia agreement on Oct. 22, 2019, toward the Afrin district, which was cleared of PKK/YPG terrorists in 2018 following Türkiye's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch.

The PKK/YPG terror group continues to target SNA forces and civilian settlements in the Afrin and Azaz districts from positions in Tal Rifaat despite a Türkiye-Russia deal that calls for the group’s withdrawal from the area.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Türkiye – with the help of the opposition-based SNA – launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Türkiye’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Then Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which PKK/YPG terrorists pulled back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Türkiye’s border with northern Syria.

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.