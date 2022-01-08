Three Turkish soldiers were killed with one injured in an explosion in southeastern province Şanlırurfa, near the Syrian border, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said in a written statement that the explosion occurred when the soldiers drove over an improvised explosive device (IED).

“We wish Allah’s mercy on our martyrs, who lost their lives in this incident that left us with deep pain and sadness. We wish our condolences and patience to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation,” the ministry added.

The soldiers were driving along the border wall to Syria’s Tal Abyad when the explosion occurred, also causing damage to the wall itself. Security forces in the region took extensive measures after the attack and detected PKK/YPG positions in the west of Tal Abyad. Turkish forces stationed at the border then fired on said positions, according to a report by Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in 2019 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates, to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimed to establish a terrorism-free safe zone for Syrians to return to the area east of the Euphrates, which was then controlled by the United States-backed YPG/PKK terrorists.