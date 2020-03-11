Four PKK terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes in northern Iraq’s Hakurk region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The airstrikes were carried out after terrorists were discovered using reconnaissance and surveillance devices, the ministry said, adding that the counterterrorism operations will continue with determination.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than four-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.