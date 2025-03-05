Forty-seven suspects were detained in the “Mace-48” operation carried out across 22 provinces in two weeks against the Daesh terrorist organization, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on social media that the operations were conducted in Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Bursa, Çankırı, Elazığ, Erzincan, Gaziantep, Giresun, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kırıkkale, Kırşehir, Kütahya, Mersin, Ordu, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Yozgat provinces through the coordination of the chief public prosecutors’ offices, the counterterrorism department of the gendarmerie as well as local gendarmerie forces.

The minister underlined that the suspects were arrested for membership in the terrorist group, aiding, financing and carrying out its propaganda online.

“We uninterruptedly continue our operations 365 days, day and night, against terrorist organizations to ensure peace and stability in every region of our country.”

Security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations across the country, focusing on the eastern and southeastern provinces, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold in its four-decade campaign of terror. Terrorists from the PKK and its branches, such as its Syrian wing, the YPG, and Daesh, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.