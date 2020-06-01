Five civilians were wounded in a vehicle bombing Monday in the northern Syrian town of Jinderes, in Afrin, which was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

A bomb planted inside a vehicle was detonated, injuring five civilians and damaging property in the surrounding area.

IHA Photo

The YPG/PKK terrorist group is suspected of carrying out the attack.

The terrorist group, which continues to occupy the Tel Rifat and Manbij regions of northern Syria, often plans and carries out attacks targetting the al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus and Afrin regions.

Turkey has launched four successful anti-terror operations – Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, Peace Spring in 2019 and Spring Shield this year – across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.