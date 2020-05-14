Turkish security forces killed five YPG/PKK terrorists in southeastern Şırnak province, the country's interior minister said late Wednesday.

In a tweet, Süleyman Soylu said three terrorists were killed in an air-backed operation by the local gendarmerie command in the Bestler Dereler region.

Soylu said that in another anti-terror operation, security forces killed two terrorists, one of which was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, in the Lice district of southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

"The other five terrorists who fled should not think they are lucky. Our heroes are after them," he said.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.