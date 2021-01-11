Six more members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) have requested asylum from the Greek authorities after fleeing to the country.

According to local media, a boat carrying a group of FETÖ members docked at a port in western Crete's Kuremenos region Sunday morning. The officials on the island said the newcomers introduced themselves as Gülenists and requested asylum.

Their application will be examined after a health check, the officials added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Over 8,000 FETÖ members crossed into Greece in the past 3 1/2 years, as Turkey criticizes the country for ignoring Ankara's calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group.

Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of being a haven for terrorists who committed crimes against the Turks.

Athens recently angered Ankara over a string of asylum decisions and the release of terrorist suspects wanted by Turkey.