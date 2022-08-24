It has been six years since the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) jointly conducted a military operation against terrorist groups in northern Syria.

"After the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army cleared Daesh from the region, the first thing to do was to remove the destruction in the region," al-Bab local council chair Mustafa Osman said.

Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016 to eliminate terrorists in northern Syria, especially the terrorist organization Daesh, which threatened its security, and to ensure border security, within the scope of its right of self-defense stemming from Article 51 of the United Nations Convention.

On the first day of the operation, the town of Jarablus, located on Syrian territory opposite Gaziantep's Karkamış district, was liberated from Daesh terrorists. Lastly, al-Bab was liberated on Feb. 23, 2017.

Restoration works continue in al-Bab, northern Syria, Aug. 24, 2022. (AA)

With the operation, the settlements located between the two towns and spread over an area of ​​​​2,055 square kilometers (794 square miles) were cleared of terrorism in 217 days and life is returning to normal.

With the projects carried out in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and service, the population in the area where the operation was carried out reached approximately 2 million.

Türkiye, which attaches great importance to the right to education for those living in areas liberated from Daesh and made safe, played a major role in the opening of approximately 700 schools that were repaired and reconstructed. Approximately 300,000 students are studying in the region, which is currently free from terrorism.

Gaziantep University also carries out higher education activities in the regions of Jarablus, al-Bab and Azaz, which were cleared of terrorism with the Euphrates Shield Operation.

The Turkish Ministry of Health carries out activities in order to normalize life in areas cleared of terrorists, to provide health services needed within the scope of humanitarian and technical assistance, and to minimize the transfer of patients from Syria to Türkiye. In this context, several hospitals serve the people of the region with the contributions of the ministry.

In the town of al-Rai in the north of Syria, a medical school and a vocational school of health services were established under the Health Sciences University.

The General Directorate of Foundations and the Turkish Religious Foundation, with the support of benefactors, restored 289 mosques and built 253 new mosques in the Euphrates Shield Operation region.

Industrial estates are established in Jarablus, al-Rai, al-Bab and Azaz regions, thereby providing employment and reviving the regional economy.

Osman stated that as local councils, schools were repaired by working with Türkiye in the field of education and health.

"Hospitals were built in areas cleared of terrorism. Deficiencies in education and health, which are most needed, were eliminated," he added.

Explaining that they gave parliamentary IDs to civilians who did not have one, Osman noted the following about the work carried out in areas cleared of terrorism: "We have made road renovations between cities and villages. All houses have been provided with clean water infrastructure, but the drought in the region highlights the water shortage. Our people in the region deserve more than the services provided so far. We are trying our best to ensure that the people of the region live in prosperity."