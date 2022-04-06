Some 66 Daesh terrorist group members have been caught through the use of the facial recognition analysis system in the 2021-2022 period, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Wednesday.

Underlining that Turkey has been combating multiple terrorist groups, Soylu said, "In 2021-2022, 66 Daesh terrorists were caught as a result of our colleagues' analysis on facial recognition systems."

"Our Intelligence Department and our Anti-Terrorism Department are at their strongest in their history. Today, the urban structures of left-wing terrorist organizations, the PKK, Daesh and FETÖ's (Gülenist Terror Group) urban structures have been severely damaged. Some leftist terrorist organizations have been completely wiped out from the countryside," he said.