Turkey has killed 80 PKK terrorists in 31 operations in the past month, according to the country's National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

"In the last month, 80 terrorists have been killed in 31 operations, including eight large-scale and 23 medium-scale," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a total of 348 terrorists have also been neutralized in cross-border Claw operations to date.

"As a result of operations, there has been a rise in the number of terrorists who surrendered and fled," it said.

Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and the country's borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups which often plan cross-border attacks from northern Iraq.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including children and infants.

The ministry further added that in order to establish border security, physical security systems are set up on the southern border of the country.

In this respect, a total of 9,122 people were caught while trying to illegally enter Turkey. Some 46,082 others' attempts to enter were prevented before they could even reach the border. Among these people, 41 of them are determined to be members of various terrorist groups, including the PKK and Daesh.

Turkey has launched four counterterrorism operations in Syria since 2016 in order to eliminate the YPG, the PKK's Syrian affiliate, and Daesh terrorists from northern Syria. The operations were carried out to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity. Operation Spring Shield was the latest of the operations, launched in March.

In 2013, Turkey was among the first countries to list Daesh as a terrorist group. The country has since been targeted by the group numerous times in at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings and four armed attacks, killing at least 300 people and injuring hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.