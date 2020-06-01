At least nine people were arrested on Monday for suspected links to YPG/PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, according to a security source.

While anti-terror operations in rural areas are being carried out by provincial gendarmerie teams, operations against their collaborators are also underway, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Teams raided addresses in southeastern Mardin province, where those who reportedly aided and abetted four terrorists, including Servet Demir, aka Karker Deşti, were present. Deşti, who was on Turkey's most-wanted list, was killed in an operation last year.

The suspects were arrested for delivering arms and ammunition brought from Syria via carriers. Meanwhile, an operation to catch one fugitive suspect is ongoing.

Security forces also killed three terrorists and seized heavy explosives in the southeastern Hakkari province on Monday, according to the Interior Ministry.

The provincial Gendarmerie Special Public Security Command carried out an air-backed operation against a terrorist organization in rural areas of Hakkari, the ministry said in a statement.

Rifles, Kalashnikovs, a rocket launcher, anti-tank mines, grenades and improvised explosive devices were among the seized arms and ammunition.

The killed terrorists were allegedly involved in the killings of Turkish soldiers, Ercan Sanca and Sait Barış, in June 2019.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where YPG/PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations generally focus on targeting high-level terrorists.

In ongoing cross-border anti-terror operations, Turkish security forces killed at least two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The YPG/PKK terrorists' attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone was once again prevented. Our heroic commandoes neutralized two more YPG/PKK terrorists who were aiming to disrupt the peaceful and secure environment," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or were captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations, Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019), across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.