Security forces eliminated 94 terrorists in October in counterterrorism operations, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on Saturday.

The country's security forces thwarted 21 terrorist attacks last month, Çataklı told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He added that 75 of the terrorists eliminated belonged to the PKK terrorist group, 18 to Daesh and one to a leftist terrorist organization.

Turkish security forces conducted 13,326 domestic operations in rural areas against the PKK terrorist organization, including eight large and 46 mid-scale operations.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a stronghold.

In Türkiye's provinces, a total of 1,195 operations were carried out against the cells and collaborators of all terrorist organizations.

Security forces destroyed 149 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, while authorities confiscated 88 weapons and 211 hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, as part of the operations.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

On the same day, the interior ministry announced that it launched another episode of the Eren counterterrorism operations in Bitlis province with the participation of 570 personnel.

Türkiye launched the Eren operations last year, dedicating them to Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

On the other side, Turkish forces eliminated a senior PKK figure in northern Syria, security sources said on Sunday.

Kays Berho Sulayva, codenamed Azad, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Ain Issa region, the sources told Anadolu Agency (AA), requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Sulayva joined the terrorist organization in 2013 and engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq's Sinjar region and the Syrian Tall Tamr region.

The latest operation in Syria comes as MIT has stepped up its efforts to eliminate terrorists across Türkiye’s borders. Over the past few months, MIT has engaged in on-target operations while also arresting some terrorists and bringing them to Türkiye.