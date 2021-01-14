The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik on Thursday slammed Twitter for providing blue "verified account" badges to the leaders of the PYD terrorist group.

Talking to reporters following a party meeting in the capital Ankara, Çelik said while Twitter does not provide blue badges to Turkish Cypriot leaders, it does so for PYD terrorist leaders, referring to one of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branches.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic.