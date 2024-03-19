PKK terrorists killed one soldier and injured four others while trying to infiltrate and attack a Turkish base where Türkiye is conducting Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

“The injured soldiers were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” the ministry said.

According to initial findings, six terrorists were eliminated in contact fire, it said, adding that operations were continuing in the region.

“We extend our condolences to his grieving family and our nation and we wish a speedy recovery to our wounded soldiers,” the ministry said.

Tuesday’s attack is the third in the last four months by PKK terrorists, which killed 21 soldiers in late December and early January in the same region.

Türkiye has since ramped up its airstrikes in Iraq and northern Syria against the terrorist group's members holed up with its neighbors close to its border and warned of a new incursion into the region.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.