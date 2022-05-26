The number of families joining the protest in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province continues to grow as the sit-in protest entered its 996th day on Wednesday.

Mother Gülperi and Father Esat Akdaş are the latest to join the protest to stand against the PKK and demand the return of their children abducted by the terrorist organization.

The Akdaş family joined the sit-in from Mardin province’s Nusaybin district for their son Mehmet, abducted seven years ago when he was 20.

"My son was abducted in the mountains by the HDP. He tried to flee the PKK terrorist organization, but the terrorists did not allow it. I spoke with my son, and he said, 'father rescue me,'" Esat Akdaş said.

Both parents have called on their son to try to flee and surrender to the security forces.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.