A Berlin-based news website, which is one of Germany's leading sources of news, published a story about the YPG/PKK terrorist group revealing the hidden face of the organization.

The opinions of Turcologist Walter Posch, who is a member of the Institute for Peace Support and Conflict Management at the Austrian National Defense Academy, was given space in Deutschlandfunk on June 22 under the title, "PKK, Turkey and Kurdish terror."

"The fact that foreign forces focus on the YPG as they do not have their own troops in Syria is a disaster with multiple consequences," said Posch.

Posch accused Western countries of legitimizing the PKK terrorist group.

Underlining that he examined the so-called charter of the terrorist group, Posch said Westerners are deceived by the PKK’s rhetoric of a "democratic society.”

Contrary to what is believed, what the PKK wants and aims at is a communist society, he said.

Posch drew attention to the fact that the PKK wants to legitimize its power against all Kurdish people rather than wanting the cultural coexistence of various Kurdish groups.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.