Bulgaria detained five people for suspected complicity in a terrorist attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others in Istanbul's Istiklal Street last week, reports said Saturday.

Three Moldavian nationals and two Arabs of unspecified nationality will be kept in custody for 72 hours, state-run news agency BTA reported, citing Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for the chief prosecutor.

The prosecutor will request the court to order their permanent detention after 72 hours, she added.

Mileva lauded Türkiye's cooperation in the investigative process and said the suspects were mostly involved in logistical activities after the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, Istanbul police counterterrorism squads apprehended eight more suspects linked to the deadly terror attack on Nov. 13.

The Turkish government said the attack on crowded Istiklal Street was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

The perpetrator of the attack was apprehended by Turkish police, along with dozens of other suspects.

According to police, Albashir confessed that she entered Türkiye illegally from the Syrian city of Afrin after receiving intelligence operative training from the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian offshoot.