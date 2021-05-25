The Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office accepted the indictment of Jordanian citizen Ahmed Mahmoud Ayesh Al Astal who is suspected of being an intelligence agent for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 159-page indictment included the crimes of “political or military espionage” and “disclosing information that needs to remain secret for the state’s security, or for its internal or foreign political interests.”

A prison sentence of between 15 to 20 years is sought for the suspect. The trial is set to begin June 17.

Al Astal was caught by squads from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Sakarya provincial police station’s counterterrorism department on Oct. 21, 2020.