A civilian was killed, and seven others were injured after the YPG/PKK terrorists carried out an attack on a settlement south of Azaz in northern Syria on Wednesday, while the terrorists kidnapped a minor in the Hassakeh province.

The terrorists, who continue to occupy the Tal Rifaat district in northern Aleppo province, targeted the villages of Tal Maled and Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali.

Despite being expelled from Afrin with Türkiye's Operation Olive Branch, the YPG/PKK continues to occupy Tal Rifaat, launching frequent attacks on civilian settlements in Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz, as well as on the frontlines of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Meanwhile, the terrorists kidnapped a 16-year-old boy in Hassakeh province to forcibly recruit him into its armed ranks.

Identified only by the initials A.F.H, the teenage boy from the Malikkiyah district was abducted by terrorists, Redor al-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the opposition Kurdish group, Independent Kurdish Rabita, told AA.

Ahmed said that the terrorist organization prevents the kidnapped children from communicating with their families.

The PKK/YPG usually takes the kidnapped children and youths to terror camps for armed training.

Previously, PKK/YPG terrorists had kidnapped a girl on Jan. 28 and two boys on Feb. 11 from the Ain al-Arab district of Aleppo, in order to forcibly include them in their armed ranks.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).