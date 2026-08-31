Several civilians were wounded Monday in a terrorist attack by PJAK, the Iranian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, on a village in Iran's western Kurdistan province, according to local media.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, a group of residents from Dari village in Marivan county came under attack while returning home after agricultural work and gathering plants in nearby mountainous areas.

Several residents were wounded in the attack, though no exact casualty figure or further details on their conditions were immediately available.

PJAK is the Iranian branch of the PKK terrorist group and has largely operated in Iran’s Kurdish-populated western regions. The group has waged an armed campaign against Iranian security forces since the mid-2000s, carrying out attacks and engaging in periodic clashes, although its militant activity has become more sporadic over the years. PJAK has maintained close links with the PKK and has aligned itself with the group’s broader political and organizational agenda, including its more recent calls for a shift from armed activity toward political means.