World leaders and other officials strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, which killed four people and injured 14 others on Wednesday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended condolences to Türkiye after the terrorist attack.

"We await information but condemn this attack on civilians. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full recovery of those injured," U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Anadolu Agency (AA) on behalf of Guterres.

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar strongly condemned the terrorist attack, as he expressed condolences.

In a statement posted on X, Tatar said he condemns terrorism and condoles with the Turkish people and the families of victims killed in the attack.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, saying that they condole with Türkiye.

"Azerbaijan always stands with brotherly Türkiye," the ministry said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to Erdogan, saying that the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathize with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

Calling the terrorist attack "horrific," Germany also condemned "all forms of terrorism in the strongest possible terms.

"Our solidarity goes out to our Turkish friends."

The U.S. Embassy in Türkiye also issued a statement of condemnation.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack, and extends condolences to the families of those lost and injured. We stand with our ally Türkiye," it said.

Algeria also condemned the terrorist attack on Türkiye's state-run aerospace company in the capital Ankara.

"Algeria strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted the Turkish Aerospace Industries," the presidency said in a statement.

Algeria expressed its "full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, both the people and government, in these difficult times," it added.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack, reaffirming the country's "solidarity with Türkiye during this tragic incident."

It stressed Amman's "firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, particularly those targeting civilians and undermining stability."