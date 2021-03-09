A Daesh terrorist with red notice was among 11 people arrested while trying to illegally enter Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The group was nabbed in the Altınözü district of southern Hatay province "while trying to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.

"One individual was identified as a Daesh terrorist wanted with a ‘red notice'," the ministry added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.