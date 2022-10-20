The Defense Ministry on Thursday denied accusations by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) used chemical weapons on terrorists.

"Ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements is not used by our Armed Forces. This type of ammunition is not in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces,” the ministry said, responding to the accusations made by TTB head Şebnem Korur Fincancı on TV.

The ministry described the latest attempt to spread disinformation about the TSK as a “futile last stand” by the terrorist organization that is weakening as a result of Türkiye’s successful operations.

It added that "utmost care and sensitivity" is maintained to ensure "civilians, historical, religious and cultural assets and the environment are unharmed."

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın similarly criticized the TTB’s allegations, saying “The lie of chemical weapons is the futile effort of those who try to justify and aestheticize terrorism.”

Echoing Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called the latest defamation campaign a "new black propaganda" by the PKK terrorist group, its offshoots as well as its "political extensions."

Noting that Türkiye is "well aware of the supporters of this slander against the glorious armed forces of the country," Altun said, "We know very well that those who support such slanders are at the same status, same level, and are on the same path as the terrorist organization."

"The reason for the increase of such defamation campaigns day by day, which the PKK and its extensions are the source of, is because we (Türkiye) have led the terrorist group to a point of extinction by destroying their dens every day," he added.

Altun also vowed to continue the fight against terrorism, and prevent manipulation, disinformation and propaganda campaigns by the terrorist group.