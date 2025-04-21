A delegation of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) is set to visit the PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan on Monday, in a follow-up to the terror-free Türkiye process.

DEM party lawmaker Pervin Buldan is accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol in her visit to Imralı, an island prison where Öcalan has been kept since his capture in 1999. Initially, the delegation also included DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder. However, Önder was hospitalized last week after a heart attack and remains in intensive care.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in late February called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of the PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye. A previous peace process collapsed in 2015, sparking a resurgence of violence.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by Devlet Bahçeli, a government ally. The DEM Party served as a messenger for Öcalan in talks aimed at realizing the initiative. The PKK is expected to hold a "congress" this spring to announce its full compliance with Öcalan's call.

However, the terrorist group has set conditions, including Öcalan's release.

Ankara has so far rejected the demands, including the unilateral cease-fire announced by the group.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

‘Law supporting disarmament’

On the other side, the DEM Party called on Parliament last week to pave the way for a renewed peace process by enacting legislation that would support the disarmament of the PKK.

Speaking in Parliament, DEM Party co-chair Tülay Hatimoğulları stated that a peaceful solution could only be achieved by allowing Öcalan to communicate with the outside world and by establishing a legal framework.

"How can this groundwork be established? By ensuring Mr. Öcalan's freedom to work and communicate. By allowing Parliament to pass a law enabling the PKK's disarmament process," she said.

The DEM Party said last week that a meeting of Önder and Buldan with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place in a "constructive and hopeful atmosphere," marking a rare moment of dialogue between the two sides.