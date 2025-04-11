A delegation of two deputies from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan on Thursday voiced hope for the terror-free Türkiye initiative after meeting with the president.

“The meeting we held with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place in an extremely positive, constructive, productive and hopeful atmosphere for the future,” the DEM Party said in a written statement following the one-and-a-half-hour negotiations.

“The importance of the point reached in the process was acknowledged while mutual steps for the future were evaluated,” it added.

“It was expressed that a period when there is no violence and conflict when the fields of democracy and politics are strengthened, would be vital for our country, people and region.”

The party further thanked the society and political parties for supporting the process.

The meeting took place in the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, with Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Efkan Ala and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın also in attendance.

Buldan and Önder have been among those to visit the imprisoned leader of the PKK, in a bid to build a framework to end fighting that has caused tens of thousands of deaths.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in late February called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of the PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Devlet Bahçeli. The DEM Party was a messenger for Öcalan in talks to realize the initiative. The PKK is expected to hold a "congress" this spring to announce its full compliance with Öcalan's call.

However, the terrorist group has set conditions, including Öcalan's release.

Ankara has so far rejected the demands, including the unilateral cease-fire announced by the group.

The cease-fire is the first sign of a breakthrough since peace talks between the PKK and Ankara broke down in the summer of 2015.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.