Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called a teen injured in an attack by PKK terrorist supporters in Belgium's capital Brussels to convey his get well soon wishes on Tuesday.

The president called 16-year-old Efe Tapmaz and asked him about the state of his health and his treatment.

Erdoğan said his chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç would be monitoring the process.

For his part, Tapmaz thanked Erdoğan for his concern and said he was in good condition.

"They are immoral, they are vile, they are despicable. The official authorities there and those in our embassy are also monitoring (the situation), as are we," Erdoğan assured Tapmaz.

A group of PKK sympathizers were seen early on Sunday carrying flags of the PKK terror group while returning from Nevruz (spring) celebrations.

While driving through a street primarily populated by Turkish-origin residents, they shouted provocative slogans, leading to an altercation when the residents responded.

When police arrived at the scene, some vehicles had been set on fire, requiring the use of water cannons to get the situation under control.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.