Turkish security forces on Wednesday launched a new domestic operation against PKK terrorists in the country.

Operation Eren Winter-30 has been launched in southeastern Hakkari province with the participation of 571 personnel, the Interior Ministry announced.

The statement by the ministry said the aim of the operation is to remove the terrorist organization PKK from the country's agenda and eliminate the terrorists that are considered to be sheltering in the region.

The operation, being carried out under the direction and administration of the Hakkari Provincial Gendarmerie Command, has 41 operational teams consisting of 571 Gendarmerie Commandos, Gendarmerie Special Operations and Security Guard personnel.

The statement said, "The Eren Winter operations carried out to completely eliminate terrorism in the country continue successfully with the support of our people, faithfully and decisively."

Last year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017. Eren-Winter Operations are being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.