In a powerful declaration, a group of some Kurdish intellectuals and artists based in Europe has unequivocally condemned the PKK, a group designated by Europe as a terrorist organization responsible for over 40,000 deaths across Türkiye and its neighboring regions.

The signatories, comprising poets, writers, critics, directors and photographers, have collectively issued a call to end the PKK's violent actions and highlighted the severe impact of the group's criminal activities.

The PKK has established a network of support within European countries with significant populations, such as Germany, France and the Netherlands. The group's activities in Europe include fundraising, political lobbying and organizing demonstrations. While these activities are often framed as “political expression,” they involve extremist elements, raising concerns about security and public safety. European nations face challenges in managing PKK-related activities.

The Kurdish artists’ declaration details a range of atrocities committed by the PKK, including the abduction of children, acts of torture, murders and the use of civilians as human shields.

The statement reads: "We, the undersigned intellectuals, writers, thinkers and those working within the Kurdish community, see it as our duty to raise our voices and declare 'enough is enough' against the treacherous, authoritarian behavior, mentality and practices of the PKK that target Kurdish society at both individual and family levels."

The declaration also condemned the PKK’s brutal tactics against those who dissent or criticize its actions. It brought to light the group's history of violent purges, physical assaults and assassination attempts, particularly noting its heinous actions during the 1980s and 1990s.

Murat Demirbaş, president of the Turkish Artists Union, publicly praised the statement, underscoring the significance of Kurdish intellectuals’ stance.

In a local media interview, Demirbaş remarked, “Today, Kurdish intellectuals are saying “enough is enough” to the inhumane repression and intimidation policies of the PKK,” and expressed disappointment with those who have remained silent on the PKK's crimes.

He highlighted his recent visit to the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakır in Türkiye, where local mothers questioned why other artists have not voiced their opposition. Reflecting on his experience, Demirbaş shared: “When they (Diyarbakır Mothers) learned I was an artist, they showed me genuine and warm interest. They then asked, 'Why don't other artists come? Why are they indifferent to our suffering?' I was silent. I could not say anything. I felt ashamed on behalf of my country's silent artists.”

The "Diyarbakır Mothers" are a group of women from Diyarbakır who have gained national and international attention for their poignant protest against the PKK. The movement began in 2019 and has become a significant symbol of the struggle against PKK-related violence and the impact of terrorism on families.

The Diyarbakır Mothers' protest emerged as a response to the abduction of their children by the PKK. Their children were forcibly recruited by the terrorist group, which has been reportedly using coercive tactics to enlist young people into its ranks. The protest started in front of the headquarters of the now-defunct building of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a PKK-linked political party.

Now, the HDP runs under the name of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which was founded by the same cadres of two parties who often resort to name-changing to avoid a shutdown by judicial authorities over its links to the PKK.

The primary goal of the Diyarbakır Mothers is to demand the safe return of their children and to raise awareness about the PKK's practice of recruiting minors. The protesters call for an end to the PKK's activities and seek justice for the families affected by the group's violence. Their demands include the disarmament of the PKK and the release of individuals who have been forcibly recruited or are being held against their will.

Ekrem Ataer, a folk musician and composer, also noted that the Kurdish intellectuals’ statement implicitly criticizes Western powers, particularly the U.S. and the EU, for their handling of PKK-related issues. Ataer commented, “European Kurdish intellectuals signed a statement exposing the destructive practices and collaborations of the PKK. It is extremely important.”

He further elaborated that the statement indirectly critiques Western countries for their policies, asserting, “The text actually takes a stand against the U.S., EU and NATO through the PKK. This is the indirect target.”

Western nations, especially the U.S. and EU members, face scrutiny for their inaction against PKK terrorism. Türkiye has repeatedly urged its allies to bolster their support in the fight against terror and enhance cooperation to curb PKK crimes. However, these appeals have largely gone unanswered.

Particularly concerning is Washington's continued support for the PKK’s Syrian affiliates, the YPG, despite the group's links to the PKK. The U.S. has been criticized for supplying substantial resources to bolster the PKK/YPG's activities in Syria, contributing to regional instability under the guise of combating Daesh.