A member of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the PKK terrorist group went off in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Pvt. Vedat Zorba. The ministry said he was deployed in Operation Claw-Lock region, an area of operation for the Turkish army covering mountainous territories in Iraq where most PKK members are hiding out.

"He was immediately taken to the hospital but unfortunately could not be saved despite all efforts and became a martyr. We extend our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation for this incident that has deeply saddened us," a statement by the ministry read.

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler offered his condolences to his family and the Turkish nation. "On behalf of myself and the members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah's mercy upon our heroic martyr, and I extend my condolences and patience to his grieving family and our noble nation," he said.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.