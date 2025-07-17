Zeki Doruk, the owner of major Turkish retail chains HAKMAR and TATBAK, left his entire fortune to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), according to a handwritten will discovered in his home during a joint anti-terror operation, authorities said Wednesday.

Doruk was among several suspects detained in a coordinated operation carried out on July 15 across nine provinces by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Istanbul Financial Crimes Department, targeting FETÖ’s current financial network.

During a search of his residence, law enforcement discovered a locked safe containing large quantities of gold and jewelry, as well as a personal will and a religious invocation. The will, written in Doruk’s own handwriting, stated that he was bequeathing all his assets — including HAKMAR and TATBAK — to FETÖ, and instructed that the zakat (charitable giving) from his businesses be directed to the group under the guise of “the Hizmet movement.”

Doruk's handwritten will discovered by Turkish security forces, is seen in this handout photo released on July 17, 2025.

Authorities also found a so-called “talisman prayer,” believed to have been written by FETÖ's deceased ringleader Fetullah Gülen himself and distributed to select members of the group’s secretive inner circle. Doruk had reportedly kept the prayer along with his will in the safe, telling associates, “It was Gülen who elevated me, my fortune is his.”

When first detained, Doruk deliberately gave the wrong combination to HAKMAR’s corporate safe to prevent access, officials said.

A court-appointed trustee (kayyum) has now been assigned to manage the affairs of both HAKMAR and TATBAK, as well as an additional 19 companies owned by Doruk that were found to have funneled finances to FETÖ’s domestic and international networks.

Authorities say the businessman was regularly transferring funds to FETÖ operatives in Türkiye under the instructions of the group’s overseas leadership.

Doruk’s 22 companies now under trustee control include firms operating in agriculture, education, food, retail, and construction.